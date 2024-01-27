DENVER — The Omaha Mavericks defeated the Denver Pioneers 91-72 led by Frankie Fidler’s 31 points. The Mavericks moved to 11-12 with the win and the Pioneers fell to 13-9.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.