Do you recognize this man? FBI searching for “Fledgling Bandit” wanted for robbing 4 banks in Colorado

By JENNIFER MCRAE

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The FBI is searching for a man who has robbed four banks in different Denver metro area cities in the past six weeks. The so-called “Fledgling Bandit” is believed to have robbed the following banks:

• Dec. 11, 2023, at 1:20 p.m., Chase Bank, 10404 Colorado Blvd., Thornton • Dec. 18, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., Blue Credit Union, 6460 E. Yale Ave, Denver • Jan. 24, at 4:55 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 1960 28th St., Boulder • Jan. 25, at 4:45 p.m., Chase Bank, 8501 E. Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village

The FBI said they dubbed the suspect the “Fledgling Bandit” because he “appears to be new to this violation.”

He is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, with brown hair that is possibly cut in a fade style and a stud earring.

Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303.629.7171; or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

