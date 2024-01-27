China orders a Japanese fishing boat to leave waters near Japan-held islands claimed by Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China’s coast guard says its officers ordered a Japanese fishing vessel and several patrol ships in waters surrounding tiny Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea to leave. It marked the latest incident pointing to lingering tensions between the sides. China says the islands belong to it and refuses to recognize Japan’s claim to the uninhabited chain known as the Senkakus in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese. Taiwan also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyutai, but has signed access agreements for its fishermen with Japan and does not actively take part in the dispute. A coast guard spokesperson says in a statement that the vessels “illegally entered” the waters, prompting its response.

