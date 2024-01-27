Charges against Chris Young dropped after Nashville bar incident

By CALEB WETHINGTON

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Days after video was released of the incident involving Chris Young’s arrest at a Nashville bar, District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced charges against the country singer have been dropped.

“After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed,” Funk said.

Bill Ramsey, Young’s attorney, said the singer is “gratified” of the decision to dismiss the charges.

“Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing,” Ramsey said in a statement released Friday night by Young’s publicist.

On Wednesday, Young’s attorney released a statement after the country artist was arrested following an altercation at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street.

The “Gettin’ You Home” and “I’m Comin’ Over” singer was arrested Monday night and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

His arrest followed an altercation with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents, but new video from the incident – released by Young’s attorney – showed a different story.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place,” said Bill Ramsey, Young’s attorney. “In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.