Boakye powers Fresno State to 84-70 victory over Air Force
By The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif. — Led by Enoch Boakye’s 19 points, the Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Air Force Falcons 84-70.
By The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif. — Led by Enoch Boakye’s 19 points, the Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the Air Force Falcons 84-70.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.