Barnstead police release surveillance photos of missing New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte

By NEAL RILEY

BARNSTEAD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Police have shared an update in the search for missing Barnstead, New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte, who has not been seen in over three weeks.

The Barnstead Police Department posted surveillance photos of Turcotte at a Dollar General in Barnstead on Jan. 4, the day she went missing. They say she made purchases at the store at 9:18 a.m. and 10:44 a.m. that morning. There were no security cameras monitoring the outside of the store, police said.

Her silver Hyundai Elantra was found parked at the Barnstead town hall the next day, with her backpack and cellphone inside. Police said they’ve conducted “extensive searches of land and waterways” since her disappearance.

“The neighborhood where her car was found was canvassed and all known private video surveillance systems have been checked with negative results,” police said.

Turcotte is an artist who would paint pumpkins for police and town departments. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 603-269-8100.

“Even the smallest piece of information may help us locate her,” police said.

