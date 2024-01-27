4 people die in a Los Angeles murder-suicide shooting, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people are dead following what police in Los Angeles have characterized as a murder-suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue in the Granada Hills area. Police say officers found three people who were pronounced dead at the scene, including a man in his late 40s and two women, one in her late 40s and another who was about 80 years old. Police also discovered a man in his late 80s who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was believed to have shot the others. The names of the victims and a possible motive were not immediately released.

