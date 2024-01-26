Venezuela’s highest court upholds ban on opposition presidential candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s highest court has upheld a ban on the presidential candidacy of María Corina Machado, a longtime government foe whose opposition faction is backed by the United States. Machado, a former lawmaker, won the opposition’s independently run presidential primary in October with more than 90% of of the vote. Her victory came despite the self-described socialist government announcing a 15-year ban on her running for office just days after she formally entered the race in June. Machado was able to participate in the election because the effort was organized by a commission independent of Venezuela’s electoral authorities. She does not recognize the ban and has continued to campaign.

