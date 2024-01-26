Two teenage boys shot and killed leaving Chicago school

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say two teenage boys have been shot and killed while they were leaving school. Police say the boys, ages 16 and 17, were among a group of students walking out of the Innovations High School around 12:25 p.m. Friday when they were shot. Police say masked suspects got out of two vehicles and fired shots at the group. The boys died at a hospital. Mayor Brandon Johnson has issued a statement lamenting the shooting, calling it a “senseless act of violence.” No arrests have been made.

