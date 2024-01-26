Snoop Dogg leads a group of potty-mouthed kids as a youth football coach in ‘The Underdoggs’ film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In real life, Snoop Dogg has his own youth football league. Now, the rapper has taken his talents to movie screens to coach a trash-talking, booze-chugging bunch of children in the film “The Underdoggs,” which starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime. The film was inspired by Dogg’s real-life experiences through his Snoop Youth Football League he founded more than a decade ago. In the film, Dogg portrays an NFL star wide receiver who is tossed out the league for poor sportsmanship. After a traffic crime, he is ordered to community service in his hometown Long Beach, California, where he takes on a fledgling youth football team.

