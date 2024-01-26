Second Rhode Island man pleads not guilty to charges related to Patriots fan’s death

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A second Rhode Island man charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game has pleaded not guilty. In a brief court appearance Friday, 39-year-old Justin Mitchell entered the plea over allegations that he and 59-year-old John Vieira punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Investigators say Mooney was struck during an altercation at the Sept. 17 game, which ended in a 24-17 win by the visiting Miami Dolphins. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.