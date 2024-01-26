Rubiales loses appeal against 3-year FIFA ban after kissing Spain player at Women’s World Cup final

ZURICH (AP) — Disgraced Spanish soccer official Luis Rubiales has lost his appeal against a three-year ban by FIFA for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final. He forcibly kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 win over England and grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture while standing close to Queen Letizia of Spain. The FIFA appeals body rarely changes verdicts of the world soccer body’s disciplinary committee. It is a necessary step to pass before taking a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Rubiales must also stand trial in Spain on sexual assault and coercion charges.

