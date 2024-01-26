Protesters gather outside a top Serbian court to demand that a disputed election be annulled

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Around 2,000 people have rallied outside Serbia’s Constitutional Court to demand that judges annul last month’s election because of reported widespread irregularities. The main opposition group, Serbia Against Violence, has accused President Aleksandar Vucic’s populist government of orchestrating a fraud at the Dec. 17 parliamentary and local ballot, particularly in the capital Belgrade. Vucic’s party has denied this. The state election commission has declared Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party the election winner and rejected the opponents’ complaints. Serbia Against Violence then took their case to Serbia’s Constitutional Court which is yet to rule on the issue.

