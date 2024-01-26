Police investigating report of pet cat being sexually assaulted on Big Island

By Arielle Argel

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a resident’s pet cat was reportedly sexually assaulted. A veterinarian’s examination detailed the animal’s injuries.

For two weeks the owner, Jeremia Cohen, had been searching for his cat, Mochi. When Mochi eventually returned, Cohen noticed something was wrong.

“She smells strange, been acting weird, she can’t really walk,” said Cohen.

Cohen then took Mochi to Aina Hou Animal Hospital, where veterinarians reported details that supported what Cohen suspected.

“She examined her for maybe 15, 20, 30 minutes. Came back out and without blatantly saying it was ‘this’, there is a clear indication of forced trauma, blunt force trauma,” said Cohen.

The veterinarian’s report contained other information supporting the sexual assault of the cat was not made by a dog or any other animal.

Sgt. Chris Kim from the Honolulu Pet CrimeStoppers said while this is a rare case, there are some measures pet owners can take to keep their pets safe.

“Safeguard your pets, keeping it within the home, or on a proper leash, for instance a dog that’s going to be chained up outside. But we also want people to register their pets, have it microchipped, have a collar on it with home type of identifying tag on it, in case it gets lost,” said Kim.

Kim said sexual assault of an animal is a misdemeanor for the first offence and a class C felony for the second or subsequent offence.

As for Mochi, Cohen said she is finally eating and walking, but is still facing some issues. He said he plans to take Mochi to the vet again soon for a follow-up visit.

