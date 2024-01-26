Person taken hostage in southern Germany, but rescued unharmed

BERLIN (AP) — Police say that a person was taken hostage at a cafe in the southern German city of Ulm but later rescued unharmed. Police say that an armed man reportedly took an individual hostage inside a Starbucks in the city center. About an hour and 35 minutes later, the suspect left the building with the hostage and tried to flee. Police say officers fired shots as the assailant sought to escape and were able to arrest the suspect. The hostage was unharmed. Further details about the suspect and the victim were not immediately available.

