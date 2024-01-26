NRA chief Wayne LaPierre takes the stand in his civil trial, defends luxury vacations

NEW YORK (AP) — Outgoing National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre has testified in the New York civil trial over allegations that he violated the trust of the group’s 5 million members by enriching himself and close associates. LaPierre acknowledged taking luxury vacations paid for by a media producer during testimony before jurors Friday. He didn’t dispute that the perks included weeklong stays on yachts in the Bahamas and airfare to Europe, all while he authorized lucrative, long-term contracts with the media producer’s company. LaPierre announced a few weeks ago that he would resign from the NRA following years of legal problems related to lavish spending and media investments. The NRA made 2nd Amendment rights a potent force in national politics during his tenure.

