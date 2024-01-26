New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman has been charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man’s head and body parts in her apartment’s refrigerator. New York City police say 45-year-old Heather Stines was charged Wednesday, two days after officers visited her Brooklyn apartment as part of wellness check. Court records say officers found a multiple black bags in the refrigerator and freezer. Medical examiners were later able to identify the dead man through fingerprints. It was not immediately clear if Stines had an attorney. The offices of the district attorney and Brooklyn Defender Services said no defense attorney for Stines was listed in their systems.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.