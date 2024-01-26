Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of survivors of Nazi death camps will mark the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony in southern Poland. Some 20 survivors from various camps set up by the Nazis will lay wreaths Saturday at the Death Wall in Auschwitz and hold prayers at the monument in Birkenau to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. They will memorialize some 1.1 million camp victims, mostly Jews. The attentively preserved memorial site and museum are located near the city of Oswiecim. Nearly 6 million European Jews were killed by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust — the mass murder of Jews and other groups before and during World War II.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.