Man accused of picking up teen fugitive following escape now facing charges, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who authorities say picked up a teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case after the youth escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital this week is now facing charges while the search for the teen continues. City police announced Friday that 18-year-old Michael Diggs is accused of hindering apprehension, escape, criminal conspiracy and use of a communication facility. Court records weren’t available for the charges early Friday. The public defender’s office says it has not been assigned to the case. Authorities say Diggs was driving the vehicle that 17-year-old Shane Pryor was seen getting into less than an hour after he escaped Wednesday outside Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been taken with a hand injury.

