Mali ends crucial peace deal with rebels, raising concerns about a possible escalation of violence

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s junta has terminated a crucial agreement it signed with local rebels which helped maintain a fragile peace in the country’s northern region, raising concerns about a possible escalation of violence. The government accused the rebels of failing to adhere to the terms of the deal. It also accused Algeria, the backer of the agreement, of interference and hostility. Neither Algeria nor the rebel groups have made any public comments in response to the announcement.

