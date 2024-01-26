Logan O’Connor scores 2 1st-period goals, Avalanche roll past Kings 5-1

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored two first-period goals, helping the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the team’s final game before the NHL All-Star break. In a matchup of the league’s top scoring offense and its third-stingiest scoring defense, Colorado continued its recent offensive tear in which it has scored 18 goals during its three-game win streak. Alexandar Georgiev, who will be taking part in his first career All-Star Game next week, stopped 26 shots. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche. Kevin Fiala scored the Kings’ goal.

