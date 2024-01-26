Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga soccer club Leipzig says it has released two players from its under-19 team after they made racist comments about other players. The club says the players behaved “in an unsporting and unacceptable manner” and that the club released them as soon as the matter came to light. Leipzig didn’t name the players or say how old they were. Leipzig coach Marco Rose has praised other players on the youth team for reporting the racist comments.

