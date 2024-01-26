Justice Department finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees, settles with New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with the state of New York to resolve a sexual harassment investigation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The agreement reached Friday confirms allegations from the misconduct probe that led to the Democrat’s resignation. It details reforms made after Cuomo left office, with more steps the state will take to change how it handles sexual harassment claims. Cuomo left office in 2021 after a report by Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women. The Justice Department also found a pattern of sexual misconduct and said Cuomo subjected at least 13 state employees to a sexually hostile work environment.

