Judge to fine a Massachusetts teachers union an extra $50,000 a day if 6-day strike continues
BOSTON (AP) — A union representing striking teachers will be fined an additional $50,000 a day if the strike continues next week, a Massachusetts judge has ruled, according to The Boston Globe. Public schools in Newton have been closed for six days since the strike began last week. The Newton Teachers Association has so far been fined $375,000 by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith. The judge imposed a smaller fine increase on Friday than in his previous ruling, when he ordered the fine be doubled each day. He said he didn’t want to undermine negotiations. The judge had earlier issued a contempt order against the union for breaking a state law that bans public employees from striking.