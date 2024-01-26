Illegal border crossings from Mexico reach highest on record in December before January lull
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico reached an all-time high in December since monthly numbers have been released, exposing a growing vulnerability for President Joe Biden in his campaign for a second term. The Border Patrol tallied nearly 250,000 arrests on the Mexican border, up 31% from in November and 13% from December 2022, the previous all-time high. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that arrests fell more than half during the first two weeks of January, “consistent with historical trends and enhanced enforcement.”