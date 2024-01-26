Hundreds of fentanyl pills and numerous guns found during search of Chaffee County home

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people were arrested earlier this week in Chaffee County after a large amount of fentanyl was discovered in a home north of Buena Vista, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The CCSO said they received information on Wednesday about an individual in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the man's residence.

According to the CCSO, officers recovered approximately 600 fentanyl pills and "numerous" firearms during the search of the home. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

50-year-old Christopher Foreman of Buena Vista was arrested and faces the following charges:

1. Special Offender-Sale or Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 1

2. Special Offender-While in Commission of sale or distribution of a controlled substance, (deadly weapon), Drug Felony 1

3. Distribution/Manufacturing/Dispensing/Sale of a Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 1

4. Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Drug Felony 4

5. Theft Value at least $300 less than $1000 Misdemeanor 2

23-year-old Savannah Lane of Buena Vista was also arrested and faces the following charges:

1. Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Misdemeanor 1

2. Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Misdemeanor 1

3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia