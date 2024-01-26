Skip to Content
Fat Bike Wolds 2024 is headed to Colorado

6:39 AM
LEADVILLE, Co. (KRDO) -- Fat Bike Worlds is coming back to Colorado for its 9th annual celebration in Leadville! Fat Bike riding is designed for tough terrain like snow or mud and during this time of year in Colorado, there's no better place to ride.

The festival's main event will kick off at the Colorado Mountain College, where participants will find miles of rolling terrain perfect for riders of all skill levels. There will also be a downhill race through Leadville's historic east-side mining district, along with kids race and snow grooming workshop.

The festival starts on Friday, January 26, and runs all weekend until Sunday, January 28, 2024.

For more information about this unique event, click here.

