Brad Pitt at Rolex 24 to film scenes for Formula One movie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Of course Brad Pitt is at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. The actor is not at Daytona International Speedway as a fan though. He’s actually on track filming scenes for his yet-to-be-titled Formula One movie, and the storyline contains an arc in which Pitt, an aging driver, has returned to sports car racing. Drivers actually entered into the Rolex have complained the filming scenes have kept them awake at night as shooting begins long after the track has been cleared of the actual Rolex 24 practices. A filming session requires at least six cars on track at a time.

