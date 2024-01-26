Boy Scouts save man from freezing to death

By Danielle Goodman

HILLSBORO, West Virginia (WLKY) — A Kentucky man was saved from freezing to death at a state park in eastern West Virginia by a group of Boy Scouts.

Greg Painter, 67, said he has camped at Cranberry Glades State Park many times before, but he was afraid it might be his last trip when his Jeep got stuck on a snowy road.

Painter says he was trapped and freezing and waited until sunrise to leave his Jeep to find someplace warm.

After walking in the cold for three hours, he said he found some Boy Scouts.

“I was freezing and there they were,” said Painter. “It was like a prayer answered.”

Jon Dudley, with Boy Scout troops, 2, 59 and 289, said they were on their annual winter camping trip.

Dudley said they brought Painter into their warming tent right away. The troops even drove Painter back to his Jeep and helped dig out the car so he was able to return home.

The Boy Scouts say they were just living their motto, be prepared.

