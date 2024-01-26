Body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment; woman facing charges

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) — A Brooklyn woman is facing charges after officers discovered a man’s dismembered body inside her freezer who may have been there for months.

The gruesome discovery happened on Monday as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip.

It happened inside a third-floor apartment on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Heather Stines, 45, has officially been charged with the concealment of a human corpse. She was arraigned on Friday morning.

Police came to the Flatbush apartment building for a wellness check. They say they found not only Hines who answered the door, but also a man’s body parts inside a taped up fridge.

They say they found a dismembered body including a head and limbs inside the freezer of that fridge.

Detectives believe the body had been in the fridge for several months and was a 40-year-old man involved in a drug dispute.

Officials have identified the victim as Kawsheen Gelzer. An autopsy will reveal the official cause of death.

Stines had three open warrants for petit larceny from 2022, at the time of her arrest.

Neighbors said they were stunned.

“She don’t bother nobody. But, I know she smokes walking back and forth to get her stuff. It surprised me up to now,” a neighbor said.

So many questions have yet to be answered as this has been ruled a homicide, although no one has officially been held responsible for the death.

Police are looking to talk to a man believed to have lived with Stines in the apartment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.