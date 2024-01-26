Bill decriminalizing drug test strips in opioid-devastated West Virginia heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would decriminalize all the strips used to test deadly drugs now goes to West Virginia’s governor. Republican Jim Justice hasn’t said publically whether he supports the bill, which has received bipartisan support in the state with the nation’s highest overdose rate. Justice already signed a 2022 law that decriminalized fentanyl testing strips. Republican Deputy House Speaker Matthew Rohrbach said the purpose of this bill is to ensure that all drug test strips will be available to people who need them, without lawmakers having to pass new legislation every time a new one is developed.

