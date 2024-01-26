Baltimore woman charged in stabbings and hit-and-runs in the Maryland suburbs of Washington

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore woman suspected of striking people with her car and randomly stabbing others in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The attacks occurred over roughly two hours Thursday night in Prince George’s County. Police say six people were injured, including two stabbing victims who have been hospitalized in critical condition. Police said in a news release Friday that officers arrested the 31-year-old suspect, Tanay Stallings-Brown, in Baltimore. Police say she was charged Friday with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault and other charges. Police are trying to determine a motive and say she appeared to have picked her victims at random.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.