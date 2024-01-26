American founder of Haitian orphanage sexually abused 4 boys, prosecutor says

DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says an American founder of a Haitian orphanage forced four boys who lived in the institution to engage in sexual acts more than a decade ago. Jessica Urban is a prosecutor with the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Appearing via video conference Friday, she told a Denver federal court that authorities fear 71-year-old Michael Geilenfeld may try to intimidate victims from testifying. Urban made her remarks during a hearing to determine whether Geilenfeld will be released while the case against him proceeds. His lawyer has declined to comment on the allegations against him. A magistrate postponed a decision on Geilenfeld’s release.

