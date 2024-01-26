Alleged carjacking suspect fatally shot by police at California ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — An alleged carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Friday near an event center that often hosts weddings at Palisades Tahoe. That’s according to California State Parks. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. The parks agency said one of their officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had been involved in a carjacking in Tahoe City. A pursuit ensued, and it ended in a crash near the events center. The suspect, allegedly armed with a knife, got out of the vehicle and the officer opened fire.

