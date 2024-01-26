Ake keeps alive Man City treble trophy defense after beating Tottenham in the FA Cup

Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to end Manchester City’s losing run at Tottenham by 1-0 and advance from the FA Cup fourth round. The defending champion lost its previous five visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score. It looked like being another frustrating night for City until Ake’s late intervention. It needed VAR to confirm the goal after the players complained goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was fouled by Ruben Dias before Ake poked home following a corner.

