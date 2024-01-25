US warned Iran that ISIS-K was preparing attack ahead of deadly Kerman blasts, a US official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government privately warned Iran that the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan was preparing to carry out a terrorist attack before bombings in Kerman earlier this month killed 95 people. That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to comment and insisted on anonymity to discuss the intelligence. The official said Thursday that the U.S. was following its longstanding policy of a “duty to warn” other governments about potential lethal threats. The official did not detail how the U.S. conveyed the warning. ISIS-K is the Taliban’s most bitter enemy and top military threat. The U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

