University of California board delays vote over hiring immigrant students without legal status

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board has postponed for a year a vote on a plan to allow immigrant students who lack legal status to apply for university jobs. The Board of Regents voted 9-6 on Thursday to shelve the plan until 2025 amid shouts of “Cowards!” from the audience. University of California President Michael Drake told the board before the vote that the student work plan was “not viable right now.” Nearly two dozen students launched a hunger strike this week to push for the plan. The regents agreed in May to find a pathway to enact such a policy.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.