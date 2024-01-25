Turkey formally ratifies Sweden’s NATO membership, leaving Hungary as only ally yet to endorse it

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has published a measure approving Sweden’s membership in NATO in an official gazette. That finalizes the ratification, bringing the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the military alliance. Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession. Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession in a vote held on Tuesday. The ruling party said the Nordic country’s tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also previously has linked the ratification to Turkey’s desire to buy fighter jets from the United States.

