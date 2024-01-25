Trump accuses DA Fani Willis of inappropriately injecting race into Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say the district attorney in the Georgia election interference prosecution should be removed from the case. They say Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “inappropriately injected race into the case and stoked racial animus” in response to allegations of misconduct against her. Defense attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little filed a motion Thursday joining an earlier effort by a co-defendant to have Willis removed from the case. Ashleigh Merchant, a lawyer for Michael Roman, filed a motion Jan. 8 accusing Willis of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with Wade that resulted in a conflict of interest. A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the filing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.