Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Thousands of Indians have flocked to a recruitment center in India for jobs as construction workers in Israel, willing to take the risk of going to a country embroiled in a devastating war with Hamas militants in Gaza. Jobs are hard to find in India and many of the men who were waiting for a job interview on Thursday said could earn about $1,600 a month in Israel, roughly four times what they would get paid in India, if they could find a job. The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for skilled construction workers in Israel.

By RAJESH KUMAR SINGH and BISWAJEET BANERJEE Associated Press

