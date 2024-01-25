Tennessee GOP leaders see no issue with state’s voting-rights restoration system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top Republican lawmakers say they have no issue with the state’s strict policy on restoring voting rights for those convicted of a felony. GOP leaders added Thursday that people shouldn’t have violated the law if they wanted to continue casting ballots. Earlier this week, Tennessee’s elections office confirmed to The Associated Press that convicted felons must get their gun rights restored before they can become eligible to vote. The announcement shocked civil rights advocates. However, in GOP-dominant Tennessee, Republican leaders have repeatedly shrugged off calls to reform the state’s voting-rights restoration policy

