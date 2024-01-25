Teenage fugitive in Philadelphia may have been picked up by accomplice, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case who escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital this week may have been picked up by an acquaintance less than an hour after he fled on foot. U.S. marshals and city police continued to search Thursday for 17-year-old Shane Pryor. Authorities have said he fled Wednesday from a vehicle in the driveway of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He had been taken there with a hand injury. Authorities say security video shows Pryor was able to go in and out of a few buildings in the area. Investigators believe he called an accomplice within an hour of escaping.

