Stores are illegally selling ivory in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An undercover investigation by the Humane Society revealed the illicit sale of elephant ivory at stores in Connecticut.

The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International released the results of their Nov. 2023 investigation on Wednesday.

Connecticut lawmakers held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the results and wildlife trafficking in Connecticut.

The Humane Society organizations said they found that 29 stores in the state sold ivory, as well as bone and teeth from other threatened animal species.

More than 160 items suspected to be carved from ivory were discovered at shops in Clinton, Colchester, Fairfield, Farmington, Norwalk, Old Saybrook and others across the state. Ivory was specifically found at 19 stores in six counties.

Items ranged from a $12 broach to a pair of belt charms for $1,250. Other articles included necklaces, earrings, bracelets, statues, napkin holders, game boards, puzzles, a parasol handle, a page turner and letter openers with elephant imagery carvings.

Investigators from the organizations said they were given conflicting reports about the origin of the ivory.

Some stores said items were “ivory-like” but did not know what material they were made from. Others were aware they were selling ivory and claimed the pieces were less than 100 years old. Another vendor attempting to make a sale advised the investigator to “wrap it well and just don’t say anything,” and “you can just say you didn’t know it was ivory.” No vendor provided correct paperwork or the required legal documentation for the ivory during potential sales.

Under federal law, new elephant ivory cannot be imported, exported or sold across state lines.

Antique ivory can legally be sold if proper documentation proves it is at least 100 years old. Without proof, the organizations said the ivory is potentially sourced from illegally killed elephants. Federal law does not address wholly intrastate sales, which is why they argued that state laws are critical to close the loophole in local markets like Connecticut.

“Each year, 10,000 to 15,000 elephants are killed by poachers in Africa to supply the demand for their ivory,” said Annie Hornish, Connecticut state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Our investigation reveals that Connecticut buyers and sellers are directly contributing to the global illegal ivory trade. We must join the 13 states and Washington D.C. that have passed laws to prohibit the sale of ivory. Connecticut cannot continue to allow illegal ivory into our local markets and perpetuate more elephant deaths and criminal activity. Lawmakers are doing the right thing by prioritizing this critical issue and introducing a bill that would ban the sale of parts of at-risk species.”

Reps . David Michel and Nicole Klarides-Ditria, co-chairs of the CT Animal Advocacy Caucus, discussed what they called an “urgent need for legislation to ban the trade” during Wednesday’s news conference.

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington D.C. prohibit the trade of parts and products sourced from imperiled species, including elephant ivory.

The Humane Society explained that federal laws primarily restrict the import, export or interstate trade of products from endangered and threatened species, but don’t regulate intrastate sales. Many species like elephants, rhinos, giraffes, and sharks are threatened because of the illegal wildlife trade, fueled by the demand for their parts in the U.S.

