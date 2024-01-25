South Korean lawmaker is injured in an attack weeks after the opposition leader was stabbed

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated for lacerations at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object. A police official says a suspect was arrested at the scene after the attack Thursday on lawmaker Bae Hyunjin in southern Seoul. A doctor says Bae received minor injuries to the head, including scratches and a cut, and was in stable condition. The attack, which comes weeks after a man stabbed opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung in the neck in the southern city of Busan, raises further concerns about the country’s intensely polarized politics.

