Single-engine plane that crashed in Fannin County was stolen, police say

By Julia Falcon

Click here for updates on this story

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — Law enforcement is investigating a single-engine plane crash that happened in Direct, Texas, Wednesday night.

The FAA says only the pilot, 23-year-old Logan Timothy James, was on board when the Cessna 172 crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

James, a private pilot certificated ATP student, stole the plane from ATP Flight School in Addison, about 100 miles southwest of where the crash occurred.

There is no information yet about what caused the crash.

Direct is about an hour east of Sherman, on the Texas-Oklahoma border.

This story is developing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.