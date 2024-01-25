Senate deal on border and Ukraine at risk of collapse as Trump pushes stronger measures
By STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures and Ukraine aid faces potential collapse. Senate Republicans are increasingly wary of an election-year compromise that Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, seems likely to oppose. Senate negotiators have been striving for weeks on a carefully negotiated compromise on border and immigration policy. But even before the senators have had a chance to finalize the legislation and release it to their colleagues, election-year politics and opposition from Trump are weighing it down. The dynamic could derail a plan to approve wartime aid for Ukraine, potentially leaving the country stranded without robust supplies of ammunition and missiles to fend off Russia’s invasion.