Scrutiny of Italian influencer’s charity-cake deal leads to proposed law with stiff fines

ROME (AP) — A scandal over an Italian influencer’s Christmas-cake involvement that authorities alleged misled consumers has inspired a government crackdown. The Italian Cabinet on Thursday approved proposed legislation that would provide for fines as high as 50,000 euros ($55,000) in case manufacturers don’t clearly label products to indicate just what percentage of the sales would go to charity. Recently, Italy’s antitrust authority fined influencer and fashion-blogger Chiara Ferragni 1 million euros ($1.1 million) and the cake-maker nearly half that amount for allegedly leading consumers to believe that by buying the sweet they would be contributing to an Italian hospital. Ferragni praised the Cabinet’s action, saying that “clear rules” are fundamental.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.