Savor the Flavor: The Savoy Unveils Delectable Thursday Steak Night Extravaganza

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Savoy, a cherished neighborhood gem nestled in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, is set to elevate your Thursday evenings with the launch of its enticing new addition – Steak Night on Thursdays!

Available from 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday, the Steak Night menu boasts an array of delectable options. Indulge in a prime cut Black Angus Ribeye Steak, accompanied by your choice of Lump Crab or Peppercorn Sauce. This exquisite dish is served with house-made mashed potatoes and asparagus, all for a delightful price of $35. For those with a penchant for seafood, the Salmon Steak awaits, adorned with a Lobster Cream Sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus, at a tempting price of just $25.

Thursday Steak Night at The Savoy isn’t just about exceptional cuisine; it’s a complete experience. Immerse yourself in classic Rhythm & Blues tunes and Emancipation Vibes hosted by the talented DJ Michele McKnight, along with Sounds by Ingrid, DJ Mulan, and Raqq City. The revelry continues with a Reverse Happy Hour from 10 p.m. to Midnight, ensuring your evening is filled with both flavor and fun.

Steeped in history, The Savoy, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave, has been a fixture since its establishment as a neighborhood bar in 1940. With only three owners since its inception, the current custodians, Black and Long Enterprises, took over in 2019. Following a comprehensive renovation, The Savoy reemerged in the fall of 2021 as a vibrant hub for the community.

In the past two years, The Savoy has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a neighborhood bar into one of the Third Ward’s most sought-after gathering spots and eateries. Renowned for its hand-crafted signature and frozen cocktails, Mega Drink Towers, and an elevated scratch-made menu featuring dishes from Surf & Turf to the beloved house specialty, Sliders made with slow-roasted lamb, melted cheese, and fresh Chipotle mayo.

Beyond the allure of Thursday Steak Night, The Savoy has recently introduced an All-Day Sunday Brunch, solidifying its status as one of the best vibe destinations in the Third Ward. Daily Happy Hours, live entertainment, events, catering services, and a VIP Room for private gatherings further enhance the offerings at The Savoy.

Visit The Savoy from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday-Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close on Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Elevate your dining experience and embrace the spirit of The Savoy – where history meets contemporary culinary excellence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.