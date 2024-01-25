Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania challenge state, federal actions to boost voter registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some conservative Pennsylvania state lawmakers are suing in federal court and challenging three executive branch actions designed to boost voter registration, including a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden. The lawsuit filed Thursday is expected to be one of many to litigate voting and election rules in a battleground state that is critical to 2024’s presidential contest. The lawsuit challenges the legality of a 2021 executive order by Biden that orders federal agencies to expand access to registering to vote. It also challenges two state-level actions. One is last fall’s introduction of automatic voter registration in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration says it has clear authority to institute it.

