Pueblo PD trying to identify assault suspect

Published 2:02 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an assault suspect.

According to the PPD, the man seen above is the suspect in an assault that occurred on Dec. 11, 2023, at a business in the 2800 block of Thatcher Ave. in Pueblo.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

